Good Governance

Kerala To Open 'Safe Homes' For Inter-Faith, Inter-Caste Married Couples

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 9 March 2020 7:29 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-09T14:56:07+05:30
Kerala To Open

Image Credit: Mangalorean.com, Wikimedia, Pixabay

Under the initiative of the Department of Social Justice, such facilities will be soon opened in all districts across the state.

In India, couples marrying outside their caste and religion often face discrimination from both their families and society. Such couples face constant threats and are also at times, become victims of honour killings. Looking at the grave scenario, the Kerala government has set an example by their initiative to open 'safe homes' to provide accommodation to the inter-faith couples.

Under the initiative of the Department of Social Justice, such facilities will be soon opened in all districts across the state. Preliminary steps are already underways, informed the state's Minister of Health and Social Justice, KK Shailaja.

In the state assembly, the minister said that the initiative is aimed at ensuring security for the couples. For opening the 'safe homes,' the government will be teaming up with various voluntary organisations.

The department is already providing financial assistance to such couples for self-employment. Those belonging to the general category and had had an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh are being given ₹30,000 as an aid. If either of the couples belonged to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe categories, they are given ₹75,000 as assistance.

The minister further clarified that while inter-religious couples were included in the category deserving special consideration during the time of transfer in government departments, there is currently no provision for them for government job reservations.

The cases of social inclusion and crimes against inter-caste or inter-religious couples are rampant across the country. In Kerala in 2018, a 23-year old Dalit Christian man was abducted and killed allegedly by the relatives of his wife, who belonged to an upper caste.

In 2016, a couple of Sumesh P Rao and his wife Shamna had alleged that they were being hounded for over 11 years for their inter-religious marriage. In 2014, Gautham and Anshid, another inter-religious couple, were forced to flee their houses after they were pursued by religious fanatics for weeks.

Also Read: Public Outreach To Doctors' Training: Kerala Is Leading Fight Against Coronavirus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Punjab Teachers Protesting Against Dearth Of Jobs Lathi-Charged By Police, Dozens Injured

NewsPunjab Teachers Protesting Against Dearth Of Jobs Lathi-Charged By Police, Dozens Injured

Manufacturers Must Provide Sanitary Pad Disposal Bags From January 2021: Prakash Javadekar

NewsManufacturers Must Provide Sanitary Pad Disposal Bags From January 2021: Prakash Javadekar

"Damage Already Done": Activist Sadaf Jafar On Allahabad HC

Exclusive"Damage Already Done": Activist Sadaf Jafar On Allahabad HC's Orders To Remove Hoardings Naming Accused In Anti-CAA Protests

Delhi Violence: Police Files 700 Cases, Around 2,400 People Held

NewsDelhi Violence: Police Files 700 Cases, Around 2,400 People Held

Nari Shakti Puraskar Awardees

Get InspiredLady Mason, Centenarian Athlete, Fighter Pilots: Meet The 15 Nari Shakti Puraskar Awardees

Indian Firms To Offer 9.1% Pay Hike In 2020, Lowest In Decade

NewsIndian Firms To Offer 9.1% Pay Hike In 2020, Lowest In Decade