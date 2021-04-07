Karnataka Pollution Control Board Launches Web-Based Application To Track Industrial Waste

In an attempt to make tracking hazardous waste from industries easier, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has recently launched a web-based application.



The web-based application, called E-Manifest, is also expected to encourage accountability among industries and increase the transparency of the entire process.

KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasulu said that the new IT-based initiative would simplify the current process.

"Until now, returns and records under the Hazardous Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2016, were received and processed manually, making it a tedious process," Srinivasulu told The Indian Express.

According to KSPCB estimates, there are around 5,000 active industries across Karnataka, including small-scale ones. Out of them, around 40% are said to be in Bengaluru alone. Srinivasulu shared that several areas in Peenya and Jigani had been termed critically polluted already, and various steps were to be taken to keep pollution in check.

Within the first few days of the launch of the application, KSPCB officials informed that over 250 registrations had taken place.

"The board will ensure hand-holding of all those involved in the waste disposal process to ensure all stakeholders are familiarised with the process soon," said a senior official.

Srinivasulu also pointed out that the new system in place would minimise the chances of forgery.

In the upcoming days, KSPCB plans to embed GPS technology to step up possibilities of the E-Manifest initiative.

A Member Secretary commented, "While GPS enables us to know where vehicles carrying hazardous wastes are, tailoring this application to it would give us an idea of what each vehicle carries as well."

The Manifest is a shipping document that is prepared and signed by the authorised sender. It travels along with the hazardous waste from the point of generation to the final treatment, storage, and disposal facility.

