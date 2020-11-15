All Police Stations In Kerala To Become Child Friendly

The Director General of Police in Kerala Loknath Behera on Saturday virtually inaugurated child-friendly centres at 15 police stations in the state for creating an atmosphere where children can lodge complaints without fear.

The virtual event was attended by various senior police officials. In 2006, the concept of child-friendly police stations was initiated so that the children who accompany people coming to police stations for various purposes feel fearless.

These centres will also allow children and others to understand the workings of police stations. It will further bridge the gap between police, children and the community.

All over the state, 85 police stations in the state have such children-friendly centres. In the upcoming three months, 12 more police stations will be created, reported ANI.

He further informed that the Kerala Police aims to set up such child-friendly centres in all police stations. The DGP inaugurated the child-friendly centres at Chadayamangalam, Pathanapuram, Anchal in Kollam district, Infopark police station, Cyber Police Station, Women's Police Station in Ernakulam Ottapalam, Malampuzha in Palakkad district, Nilambur, Tanur, Changaramkulam in Malappuram district, Panur in Kannur district and Adhoor, Rajapuram and Badiyadukka in Kasaragod district.

The state police have undertaken other projects as well to help children. One such initiative, 'Hope' project was started by the police to help children to re-appear for examinations who fail in Classes 10th and 12th.

Another generous project inaugurated by the police in the state is "Puthanuduppum Pusthakavum" which aims to find out children in need and through this provides them with clothes, books and study materials.

For implementing the project, Student Police Cadet Volunteer Core, a voluntary organisation is formed, and it includes alumni who have undergone student police cadet training.

