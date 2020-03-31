Good Governance

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala MLA, Collector Trek 3 Kms With Supplies To Help 37 Tribal Families

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 31 March 2020 11:49 AM GMT
Image Credits: K U Jenish Kumar/Facebook

The tribal settlement in Pathanamthitta district, constituting 37 tribal families, had been running short of supplies due to the lockdown.

In the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, several families across the country are struggling to access basic necessities. Amidst these difficulties, the MLA and collector in Kerala's Pathanamthitta took it upon themselves to carry sacks of food supplies to tribal communities 3 kms away.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, KU Jenish Kumar, a legislator of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and PB Nooh, the District Collector of Pathanamthitta can be seen crossing a creek to reach the tribal families, with sacks of rice on their shoulders.

The Avanippara tribal settlement in Pathanamthitta district live 12 kilometres inside the Periyar wildlife sanctuary, on the other side of Meenachil River. 37 tribal families constitute the settlement and had been running short of supplies due to the lockdown. It was then that the officials and a team of volunteers crossed a river on foot to reach the settlement with the essentials.

"These tribal settlements are generally very difficult to access. In this situation we had to give them more attention. We have strict directions in this regard and we are giving utmost care to all marginalised sections," Nooh told India Today.

Kumar said that for over a week, he and his team have been running a volunteer service for the people.

"The project named 'Kaithangu' has been delivering food, medicines and essential supplies to the needy, free off cost. We have deployed 5 volunteers each in all 11 wards in the constituency as part of the project," Kumar told the media.

Also Read: 'No One Will Starve': Kerala To Start Community Kitchens Amid Lockdown

