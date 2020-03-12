Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Home-Delivers Groceries, Facilitates Better Internet In Quarantined Homes

With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak, a pandemic, extensive precautionary measures are being taken to contain the deadly virus.

India has invoked Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act to deal with the outbreak. Kerala has been at the forefront in the battle against coronavirus among the Indian states. It has successfully contained the spread of the virus with its rigorous precautionary measures.

The Kerala government has implemented extensive measures including shutting down of schools, imposing travel bans and airpost screening coupled with a system of regular checks. As a prudent precautionary measure, the administration in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala is delivering daily essentials to the coronavirus patients and their families with the assistance of local panchayats.

"We realised that people were stepping out to buy food, water, and other essentials. So we have made arrangements to ensure they are supplied with these essentials," Collector PB Nooh told the media on Tuesday.

Joseph Kuriakose, the President of Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat, said that they have started delivering groceries and other essentials to 34 families from Wednesday, March 11, reported The News Minute.



The essentials include 10 kg rice, chilli powder, maida, onions, and soap, among other necessities, are being distributed by Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation or Supplyco, which is the execution wing of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

Joseph also informed that the Collectorate is constantly in touch with these families for their needs so that they don't have to step out and risk spreading the disease. To avoid the risk of being infected, the people who deliver groceries to these families are taking all necessary precautions.

According to a News18 report, apart from setting up a 24-hour control room, the government has assured improved quality and availability of broadband internet as several people are opting for 'work from the home option'. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is himself tweeting about neccessary updates from his official Twitter handle and assessing the situation.

Cabinet Decisions | Fighting #Covid19



➡️ State put under high alert



➡️ All public programs suspended till this 31st



➡️ Educational institutions of classes up to VII will remain closed



➡️ No change in exams for classes VIII to X



➡️ Awareness programmes across the State — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020





#COVID19 | Improving Readiness



As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet.



Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020

