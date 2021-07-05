All Anganwadis In Kerala To Be Electrified Soon

The Kerala Government has decided to electrify all the Anganwadis in the state soon. The decision was taken on July 1 at a ministerial meeting attended by the Power Minister K Krishnankutty and Women and Child Development minister Veena George. The move was a part of the state government's plans to improve the infrastructure facilities.

Facing A Financial Crunch

The state's social justice department data shows the number of functioning Anganwadi centres in Kerala stands at 33,115. According to an official statement, 2,256 centres out of these are yet to get power supply. About 221 Anganwadis are facing a financial crunch to meet the expenses of the electrification procedure. The respective villages panchayats would help them in this regard, reported Hindustan Times.

Electrification Process

The statement also said that specific Anganwadi centres had not been electrified even after the wiring work was completed. Those centres would be provided connection on an emergency basis. The details of the buildings where the wiring procedure is advancing should be submitted to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) within a month of completing the pending work. After including these Anganwadi centres in the concerned plan, KSEB would issue electric posts free of charge to those Anganwadis if they need them for the electrification process.

Apart from ministers and secretaries of both departments, said the statement, district collectors and panchayat presidents also participated in the meeting. According to the Kerala government data, more than 18,000 Anganwadis in the state are operating out of their building, 19,000 have cooking gas connections, and 20,837 have toilet facilities.

