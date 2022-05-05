All section
Kerala Does It Again: Smart Aanganwadi For The First Time In State, Know Whats Special About It

Good Governance
Kerala Does It Again: Smart Aanganwadi For The First Time In State, Know What's Special About It

Kerala,  5 May 2022

The anganwadi, which was constructed at the cost of around Rs 40 lakh, is designed in a way to enhance the physical, mental and social development of the children.

The first 'smart' anganwadi of Kerala was inaugurated on Wednesday, May 4, in Thiruvananthapuram's Poojappura by the minister for health, women and child development Veena George.

The anganwadi, which was constructed at the cost of around Rs 40 lakh, is designed in a way to enhance the physical, mental and social development of the children. It has colourful flowers and butterflies that fill the garden and brightly coloured furniture with appealing images that create a child-friendly environment.

The two-storey building incorporates a study room, lounge, dining, kitchen, storeroom, indoor and outdoor play area with artificial grass, garden, toys and a hall.

155 Smart Anganwadis To Come Up In Kerala

While addressing the audience after the inauguration of the building, the minister said the anganwadis in the state will be able to have their own building before the end of the next financial year. Out of 33,115 anganwadis, 6,498 are functioning at rented properties. She said that the government aims to build 155 smart anganwadis in the state promptly within six months.

As part of implementing gender-neutral education, the curriculum has been revised and steps have been taken to ensure gender equality, The Times of India reported.

George also added that the permission for building 155 smart anganwadis has been granted and the construction works are in progress at different stages. Each anganwadi will have different structures designed on 10, 7 and 5 cents due to space limitations. The minister claimed that revolutionary changes were made in the field of public education by bringing academic facilities and better infrastructures. She said steps have been taken to ensure that all the anganwadis have proper electrification facilities.

Other Dignitaries Attended The Event

Education minister V Sivankutty who presided over the function, said the project aims at enabling the best learning experience for children. Mayor Arya Rajendran, municipal welfare standing committee member S Saleem and women and child development department director G Priyanka, ward councillor V V Rajesh and anganwadi workers were also present at the function.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Gang-Rape Victim Allegedly Raped By SHO Who Went To File Complaint

