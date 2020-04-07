COVID-19: Kerala Sets Up South Korea Like Walk-In Kiosk For Testing, Completes COVID-19 Hospital In 4 Days

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a medical college in Kerala's Kasaragod district has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital in a span of four days.

District Collector D Sajith Babu on Sunday, April 5, said that a dedicated Covid Care Centre (CCC) has been set up in the Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital building. He said that the modern COVID-19 treatment centre was made operational within four days at the behest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The hospital started operations on Monday, April 6. "This Centre will now intensify the treatment in the district," State Health Minister K K Shailaja tweeted.

The Covid Care Centre set up at Kasaragod Medical College will be functional from tommorow. This Centre will now intensify the treatment in the district#COVID19 #CovidKerala #CovidIndia #Keralafightscorona pic.twitter.com/6U9Ud1FlcK — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) April 5, 2020

For the first phase of its operations, 200 beds and 10 ICU beds were readied in the building, said Dr Raman Swathi Vaman, National Health Mission district programme manager. The facility will soon get an additional 100 beds and 10 ICU beds, reported The New Indian Express.

Dr Vaman added that Rs 7 crore was invested to set up the facility and that 17 staffers, including doctors, nurses and nursing assistants, would be deployed at the centre. Walk-in Kiosk For Sample Collection The Government Medical College in Kalamassery, in Ernakulam district has developed a kiosk to facilitate faster sample collection. Inspired by similar models deployed in South Korea, the walk-in sample kiosk, is the first of its kind in India. On Monday, two such kiosks were set up at the medical college premises. "As part of the expansion COVID-19 sample test in Ernakulam district, Walk-in-Sample Kiosks are installed. The Kiosks will facilitate maximum sample collection," Shailaja said in a tweet.

The Kiosks will facilitate maximum sample collection. #COVID19 #Keralafightscovid #Covidkerala pic.twitter.com/1bEeNtV28X — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) April 7, 2020