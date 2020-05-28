Kerala Agriculture Department To Convert Fallow Lands To Vegetable Farms To Combat Food Scarcity

As part of the Kerala government's flagship program -'Subhiksha Keralam' - to combat food scarcity in the state, the state agriculture department has started converting fallow lands into farms.



"We are targeting around 25,000 hectares of fallow land to convert to farms. It is a convergence scheme – all departments converging together. We are creating good models of integrated farming so that expenditure is reduced and income is more," says Dr Vasuki, director of the Agriculture Department and former Collector of Thiruvananthapuram told The News Minute.

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in April, had stressed on the need for the state to be self-sufficient with food supplies.