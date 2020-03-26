'No One Will Starve': Kerala To Start Community Kitchens Amid Lockdown

To ensure that the 21-day nationwide lockdown does not leave anyone starving in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, March 25, announced the plan to start community kitchens in every panchayat in the state.

"No one will starve during this lockdown...Kerala has taken extensive measures to ensure that no one will starve during lockdown. Will be implemented through Local Self Governments, ward-level committees & volunteers," Vijayan said in a tweet.

People can place a call for food, which will be served by volunteers at their doorstep. For those under home quarantine, the local bodies will provide food.

"Some people may find it tough to ask for food from others even if they are hungry. But if the government provides a number, anybody can call that number freely,'' the Chief Minister said.



The CM said that senior citizens and the differently-abled should not go hungry due to the lockdown and that the caregivers of these people should be allowed to continue providing food and essential services to them.

"Local authorities would be responsible for taking food to those in home quarantine and are not able to get food otherwise. The Municipality and Panchayat authorities should also have community kitchens, to offer food to the aged, elderly and persons with disabilities in their locality," the Chief Minister said.

Furthermore, 10 kg of rice offered to families has been increased to 15 kgs. Along with this, a kit of groceries will also be given.

In a move to take care of the migrant workers in the state, the Pathanamthitta district administration has entrusted tehsildars with finding lodgings for the workers. Meanwhile, in Ernakulam district, secretaries of village panchayat have been asked to ensure accommodation and food for the migrant workers.

Special accommodation arrangements would also be made for transgenders.