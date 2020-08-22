Kerala: Differently-Abled To Get 4% Reservation In Appointments Through Employment Exchange

The Kerala government has decided to give four per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in appointments through the state's Employment Exchange, State Health Minister KK Shailaja said.



The state Employment Services Department or the Employment Exchange provides a platform to connect employers and job-seekers. It also facilitates some government jobs in contract positions.

The Health Minister also informed that there will be reservations for differently-abled people in all the appointments through the Employment Exchange, including for part-time sweepers at government offices. These reservations are applicable to appointments done through Kerala Public Service Commission, according to a report by The News Minute.

While earlier, in a meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to allot three per cent reservation to persons with disabilities in different posts, it has now been increased to four per cent as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

While seven disabilities were included in the PWD (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights, and Full Participations) Act, 1995, 21 more health conditions were included under disabilities in the RPWD Act 2016. The additional ones include hard of hearing, speech and language disability, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, acid attack victims, dwarfism, Parkinson's disease, specific learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and blood disorders such as haemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell anaemia, among others.

The Act further mentions, "the appropriate Government shall ensure that the PWD enjoys the right to equality, life with dignity, and respect for his or her own integrity equally with others."

Last year, the state had won the national award for 'best state in promoting empowerment of persons with disabilities' in the country. In a press release, Shailaja had said that the national award is in recognition of the work done by the state for protecting the rights of differently-abled people and for empowering them.