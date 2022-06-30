All section
Delhi Govt Extends Free Ration Scheme Till September 30, Move Expected To Benefit Over 73 Lakh People​
Image Credit: Unsplash and Facebook (Representational)
Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Extends Free Ration Scheme Till September 30, Move Expected To Benefit Over 73 Lakh People​

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  30 Jun 2022 7:17 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-30T13:17:56+05:30

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Delhi government has been distributing free rations to beneficiaries under the 2013 National Food Security Act (NFSA). The national capital also has more than 17.77 lakh ration card holders, 2,000 fair price shops and approximately 72.78 lakh beneficiaries.

The Delhi Cabinet has made the decision to further extend the free ration scheme in the national capital till September 30, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed on June 29. He said that this move is set to benefit nearly 73 lakh beneficiaries in Delhi.

Furthermore, Kejriwal also added that his government has been providing rations for free to nearly 73 lakh citizens since April 2020 in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

7 Lakh Residents To Benefit!

"The Delhi government has been providing free ration to the people for the last couple of years. The government offers ration at a nominal rate from ration shops," the Delhi CM was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

However, he also added that over the past few years, the Delhi government has been providing that for free and have opted to extend this scheme till September 30- meaning the state will continue to supply free ration in the coming months as well.

The Kejriwal-led government has also released a statement stating that the Food and Civil Supplies department suggested extending the scheme for NFSA beneficiaries for four more months, from June to September 2022.

The statement revealed that the CM took cognisance of the inflation as a result of the pandemic and supported the proposal's merits, stating it was pertinent to extend this scheme to give much-needed relief to the citizens.

A Relief For Many Citizens!

The Delhi government has been distributing free rations to beneficiaries under the 2013 National Food Security Act (NFSA). The national capital also has more than 17.77 lakh ration card holders, 2,000 fair price shops and approximately 72.78 lakh beneficiaries. The beneficiaries of the NFSA include needy citizens like domestic helpers, migrant workers, construction workers, unorganised workers and all those who do not have ration cards.

Under this free ration scheme, 5 kg of food grains is supplied for free to the needy as per the eligibility prescribed under the NFS Act 2013. Furthermore, this also includes 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice per person every month. In December 2021, the Delhi government had decided to extend the free ration scheme till May 31, 2022.

Also Read: DGCI Gives Nod To Serum Institute Of India's Covovax COVID Vaccine For Kids Aged 7 To 12 Years: Know More

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi 
Delhi Government 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Ration 
free ration 

