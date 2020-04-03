Coronavirus Lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal To Transfer Rs 5000 Into Delhi Auto, Cab Drivers' Bank Account

In the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, April 3, said that financial assistance of ₹5000 will be provided to auto and cab drivers in the city.

"₹5,000 will be put in your accounts. But the problem is that we don't have all your bank details. So it will take seven to 10 days. Please be patient," Kejriwal said while talking about the relief measure.

The CM took the decision after several cab and auto drivers reached out to him requesting the government's intervention as their sources of income took a severe hit since the lockdown came into effect, Kejriwal said.

Furthermore, the Delhi government has made arrangements for lunch and dinner of 10 lakh people, the CM said. Earlier, Kejriwal had also promised that the government would pay the rent of all those who have been unable to pay even a few months after the lockdown ends.

The CM also warned of a possible surge in the number of confirmed cases in the next few days among those evacuated from the Markaz Nizamuddin building.

As of Thursday, Delhi has reported 219 cases of COVID-19, of which eight have recovered and four have died. Meanwhile, 2,943 people have been quarantined in Delhi and 21,307 are under self-quarantine at home.