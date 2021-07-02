Karnataka To Build Memorial For Doctors Who Lost Their Lives During Pandemic

Good Governance

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), about 800 doctors died in the line of duty across India during the second wave of COVID-19, of which 128 are from Delhi, 115 from Bihar, and 79 from Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka   |   2 July 2021
Image Credits: The Indian Express 

The Karnataka government will soon build a first-of-its-kind grand COVID Warrior Memorial in Bengaluru, as a mark of respect to the doctors and the paramedical staff, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

"We will build a memorial to pay homage to those doctors who laid down their lives due to COVID while rendering their services on our Arogya Soudha premises. I believe this is the first memorial in the country," state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said during a function to celebrate National Doctors' Day.

The minister, who's a medical doctor by profession, said the memorial would be built uniquely, which will be on par with the War Memorial in New Delhi, where people can pay their respects to the doctors and paramedics, The Indian Express reported.

Sudhakar explained that it would take few more weeks to get the structure completely ready. "The family members of the martyrs will be invited to pay their homage once the structure is ready," he said, adding that the health department will fix a particular date to mark the martyrs' day of doctors.

Frontline Warriors During The Pandemic

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), about 800 doctors died in the line of duty across India during the second wave of COVID-19, of which 128 are from Delhi, 115 from Bihar, and 79 from Uttar Pradesh. The Karnataka health department has recruited about 4,000 doctors during the last six months to ramp up the health infrastructure in the state.

The minister also paid his tributes to late Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal and a noted physician. The visionary doctor is known for his contribution to the medical field whose birthday is celebrated across India as National Doctors' Day on July 1.

