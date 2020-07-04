Karnataka Directs Hospitals To Provide Nutritious Food To Boost Immunity Of COVID-19 Patients

In a bid to boost the immunity of COVID-19 patients, the Karnataka government has issued orders directing the hospitals designated for coronavirus patients to provide nutritious and quality food, an official said on Thursday, July 2.

As per the latest orders, while breakfast will be served at 7:00 am, lunch will be served at 1:00 pm and dinner at 7:00 pm.

"Aimed at improving the immunity power in COVID patients, they shall be provided with quality and nutritious food on time," the official was quoted by The Times Of India.

As per the new plan, on Monday, patients will get Rava Idli as breakfast. They will be given Pongal on Tuesday, Set-Dosa on Wednesday, Rice Idli on Thursday, Bisi-bele bath on Friday, Chow-Chow bath on Saturday, and Set-Dosa on Sunday.

Furthermore, the government has also directed hospitals to provide any one fruit like watermelon, papaya, and musk melon along with vegetable soup and porridge every day at 10:00 am. The soup should include Palak, carrot, and tomato and Ragi (Finger millet) and Rava porridge should be given to patients.

For lunch, the patients will be given either Roti or Chapathi along with Palya, Rice, dal, curd, or egg. At 5.30 pm in the evening, they will be given a banana, three cookies, two protein cookies, two fresh dates, and a mango bar for vitamin C.

For dinner, the same menu is repeated and flavoured milk will be given at 9 pm.

The menu has been prepared by the health department based on the suggestion by the experts, according to Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare).

According to The Indian Express report, Akthar has directed the hospitals to ensure that food expenses per patient do not exceed Rs 250. The expenses for the food will be covered from funds available with Arogya Raksha Samithi (ARS) fund at the Hospital or Disaster Relief Fund at the district level.