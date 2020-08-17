Karnataka HC Tells VTU To Explore Online Exams For Final Year Students

The Karnataka High Court directed Visvesvaraya Technological University(VTU) to consider whether it is feasible to provide online exams for final year engineering students. Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is a collegiate public state university in Karnataka and it is also a statutory requirement for colleges offering any program in engineering in the state. As COVID-19 has brought a halt to exams and students are worried about their degrees, the High Courts have asked VTU to reconsider taking online exams for final semester students.

"It said there is enough time before the exams begin on September 15 and VTU can seek opinion or assistance from experts for conducting the online exam for those who could not attend the offline examination." reported The Times Of India.

The university is also considering to seek the opinion of experts regarding this matter. It said that there is enough time before the exams begin on September 15 and VTU can seek opinion or assistance from experts for conducting the online exam for those who could not attend the offline exam. With students' grievances not being resolved, the court has asked to reconsider this since the petition is about the final-year examinations. It will have a great impact on a student's future and reconsidering this petition is important.

The hearing has been adjourned to September 25 and the court has directed VTU to place its decision. Earlier, the government informed the court that standard operating procedures (SOP) followed during the conduct of the Common Entrance Test on July 30 and July 31 would be applicable in these exams too.

The court directed the government and VTU to publish the contact details of designated officers who can be approached by the students to get their grievances redressed. Citing the pandemic, final-year students of Bangalore Institute of Technology have filed the plea, challenging the University Grants Commission directive to complete the exam by September-end. The Supreme Court is also hearing petitions on the issue.

