Caste discrimination
Karnataka CM Bommai Launches Website Providing Information On Central, State Govt Programmes

Image Credit: Facebook/Karnataka CM and Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
Karnataka,  21 Jan 2022 8:04 AM GMT

Basavaraj Bommai also stated that the website would help the citizens to get information on government programmes in detail regarding their utility and purpose.​

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai officially launched a website on Friday (January 21) which is set to provide information regarding the programmes of the state government and Centre, stating it as a communication link between the government and citizens.

Speaking at the launch, Bommai added that this website would also work as a communication bridge between the people and government.

Details On Central, State Govt Schemes

After releasing a book virtually on skills development, the Karnataka CM stated that employment registration in Mysuru and self-employment and launching a website that will provide information regarding state and central government programmes.

Furthermore, Bommai also stated that the website would help citizens get information on government programmes in detail regarding their utility and purpose.

"The new book contains guidelines to avail the benefit of the programmes. Providing public welfare programmes to every strata of the society under one roof is the long term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bommai was quoted as saying by ANI.

Furthermore, he added that the book will act as a data hub in taking the state government's welfare programmes to the citizens. It would also be a good guide for administrators and people. Meanwhile, Bommai also went on to laud the effort of MLA SA Ramdas for his initiative to bring out a book with the noble purpose of creating awareness among the citizen regarding numerous government schemes.

