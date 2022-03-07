All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Government Mulls Over Suggestion To Ban Junk Food Ads On Childrens TV Shows

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Government Mulls Over Suggestion To Ban Junk Food Ads On Children's TV Shows

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

8,  7 March 2022 1:06 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has suggested doing away with advertisements promoting junk food on children's shows to stop the increasing trend of obesity among children.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has suggested that junk food advertisements should not be aired during children's programmes. The Ministry brought up the idea during recent discussions where 'misleading advertisements' were being discussed. Rohit Kumar Singh was chairing the meeting, the Secretary of Consumer Affairs and other officials from several important ministries like health, home affairs, information broadcasting and consumer affairs.

Obesity Amongst Children On Rise

In a meeting held on February 17, the Ministry of WCD said that misleading advertisements regarding junk food should be banned from children's programmes. Moreover, the official also contended that ads should not promote carbonated drinks in which celebrities are seen performing dangerous stunts, The Indian Express reported. Additionally, the official also suggested that the ads should not promote health supplements like DHA Omega 3 fatty acids, which often support brain development. Since 'unhealthy' junk food promotes 'obesity' amongst children, advertisements advocating for the same should be banned.

Prohibit 'Behaviour' That Could Be Dangerous

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) also highlighted the rising trend of obesity among children. The first draft for the guidelines was released by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in 2020 but did not mention banning the ads. However, in the latest draft, the government intended to prohibit 'behaviour' in ads that could be dangerous for children and could be hazardous for children and affect their mental health.

The draft guidelines also clearly stated that advertisements that are of interest to children shall not "take advantage of children's inexperience, credulity or sense of loyalty, or exaggerate the features of a good or service in a way that could lead to children having unrealistic expectations of such good or service."

Also Read: #StopTheWar: Nearly 2 Million People With Disability Face Resettlement Challenges Due To War

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Junk Food 
Children 
Advertisements 
Obesity 
unhealthy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X