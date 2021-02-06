Andhra Pradesh: CM Announces Jobs For Families of SC and ST Rape, Murder Victims

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to provide jobs to the family members of rape and murder victims from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC & ST) communities.

Reddy said the state government will continue to provide financial assistance to victims of harassment, and even suggested that land should be allotted to victims.



The Chief Minister further added that in case of land being unavailable, the officials shall look to acquire land and distribute it to the victims.



Presiding over a high-level SC and ST vigilance and monitoring committee, Reddy directed officials to conduct a speedy inquiry into the pending cases of atrocities against SC and ST communities.



Reddy said that high power vigilance and monitoring committee meetings were not held since 2013, as the previous government did not focus on law enforcement, especially in the cases of SCs and STs, The NewsMinute reported.

The CM also said that review of SC and ST law enforcement, at the state and district level should be held at regular intervals.

According to Reddy, for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, the police department has taken strict action against police officers who were found guilty in SC and ST cases. This has proved that no one is above the law, the Chief Minister said.

Now, he has instructed the concerned in-charge ministers and authorities to review the implementation of Prevention of SC and ST Atrocities Act in the districts every three months.

The officials are also directed by the Chief Minister to prepare standard operation procedures (SoPs) on law enforcement and effective implementation of the Act.

Explaining the importance of this move, Reddy said that the police needs to be closer to the downtrodden communities and provide assurance on the law.

He said that they have already made it mandatory for collectors to visit village secretariats once a week. He added that from now on district SPs along with collectors should go to SC and ST colonies once a week.

Also, he directed officials to set up special courts, appoint lawyers and also provide assistance to victims.

While presiding over the committee, Reddy also released a booklet compiled by the police department on good conduct towards SC and ST communities and women.

