J&K Sends List Of 100 Aspiring Entrepreneurs To Centre For Youth Empowerment Programme

Two months ago, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and police officials were asked to compile a list of young people interested in entrepreneurship. The main idea behind this was to empower young people in the state and work towards more job creation. A list of more than 100 entrepreneurs who are expected to be a part of various flagship partnerships between the government and the public has been prepared and sent to the Centre.

"The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, is expected to work closely with the 100-150 entrepreneurs after taking charge of the post. Former J&K L-G Girish Chandra Murmu, in a late Wednesday night decision, resigned from his post and was replaced by Sinha, a senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of Communications," reported The Print.

With the recent developments in Kashmir, the new Governor is expected to take a lead in the young entrepreneurs empowerment programme. The young members selected for the list include men and women who are aspiring entrepreneurs. According to the officials, these members will not only work towards their own growth but also bring more job opportunities for others.

"Multiple officials of the administration and the police were asked to shortlist young men and women from across J&K who are either entrepreneurs or aspire to be. Then, a thorough background check was conducted by various security agencies, before the final list was forwarded to relevant authorities in the central government."



The selected entrepreneurs will be provided with adequate funds and logistics required to operate businesses in various sectors.

"Information technology is on top of the list. Then, there are other sectors like solid waste management. Youth who have taken initiatives in the field will also be given support to operate. Other industries such as tourism, eateries, embroidery and garments will also be top priority for the government."

