J&K Adopts Simplified Procedure For Reimbursement Of Educational Expenses Of Children Of Police Martyrs

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced on Tuesday (January 10) that a streamlined process would be utilised to reimburse the educational expenses of children of police officials murdered in the line of duty.

According to an official, "Sanction is hereby accorded to the adoption of procedure for meeting the expenditure on account of the education of wards of martyrs (two eldest children) up to class 12th in any school in J&K of such personnel of police, who are martyred in the course of performing duties attributed to militancy related incidents and violence," reported NDTV.

Reimbursement For Students In Government & Private Schools

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh reacted to the development, hailed it as a wonderful initiative, and expressed his gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per the new rules, the government will reimburse the costs for monthly tuition, one-time annual uniform charges (up to a limit of ₹ 10,000 per student per year), transportation (up to a limit of ₹ 3,000 per student per month), and one-time costs for books (only textbooks required by the specific school boards) for students up to 12th grade, in both government and private schools within the union territory.

The order stated that educational institutes would have to be officially recognised by the government and connected with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, the Central Board of School Education or any other registered board in India to qualify for reimbursement. Private schools must admit these students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, and the refund will be processed accordingly.

It said that the first two kids would be reimbursed, and if the second child is a set of twins, then both of them would be eligible for compensation under the arrangement. The district superintendent of police in charge of the area where the families of the martyrs typically reside will repay the monthly fees and transportation expenditures quarterly upon presentation of the necessary receipts.

Fair & Comparable Reimbursement

In situations where there is a dispute over the guardianship of the children of a particular martyr, with one child living with their mother and the other with their father or another family member, reimbursement will be made to both guardians on a factual basis. However, this will require the production of separate guardianship certificates issued by the relevant school authorities.

The order stated that even if the martyr's widow marries again, the children would be eligible for reimbursement of educational costs. According to the order, the concerned district Superintendent of Police (SP) must deduct claims for school fees, transportation costs, and the cost of books and uniforms annually from the budgetary funds available to them. Additionally, they must ensure that the price is fair and comparable to what the institution charges other students.

The move announced by the Jammu and Kashmir administration aims to provide financial assistance to the families of martyred policemen and ensure their children's education is not hampered due to financial constraints.

