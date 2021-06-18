J&K: 'Back To Village' Scheme Aims To Create 50,000 Young Entrepreneurs

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has decided to provide financial support to 50,000 youngsters in the Union Territory and turn them into entrepreneurs under the Back to Village scheme.

The J&K administration claims to have loaned out Rs 340 crores to around 19,600 youth under the first two phases of the programme, which surpasses their initial target of 8800 youth.

These youth were granted financial assistance, making them not only financially independent but also a source of livelihood to other families," said an official spokesman of the J&K administration, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

From Job Seekers To Job Providers

In a high-level meeting of district development committee (DDC) chairpersons, administrative secretaries, and district development commissioners on Wednesday, the Lieutenant Governor announced his desire to turn the youth of J&K into job providers instead of job seekers.

The L-G also said that in the previous year, their target was to pick up two unemployed boys and girls from each panchayat and provide them with entrepreneurial opportunities. He added that the youth of J&K are immensely talented, and more than 19,000 young boys and girls have benefitted from the scheme.

Their next target is to reach out to 50,000 youth and turn them into entrepreneurs. He also said that Service Selection Board had advertised 18,000 posts for recruitment in various departments in accordance with the promise made by the administration of 25,000 jobs in the public sector.

Problems faced

Aftab Malik, Chairman SSD Srinagar, also said that he is hopeful that the target of reaching out to 50,000 youth will be fulfilled. Although some governmental programmes started for the youth has run into problems in the rural areas, according to Block development council (BDC) Chairman of Narvaw block in Baramulla, Mir Iqbal.

The D Class cards provided by the government to the unemployed youth required the cardholders to have a property in their name, which caused problems in the scheme's implementation. Mir Iqbal suggested that it would be better if all the schemes were not included in the 'Back to Village' programme and were considered separate.

