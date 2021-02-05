Jharkhand Govt Launches 'Good Samaritan Policy' To Reward People Helping Road Accident Victims

In a bid to ensure timely help and save lives, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government approved a proposal to provide monetary reward to the people who take road accident victims to the nearest medical facility.

According to India Today, the state government under its new 'Good Samaritan Policy' has announced a reward of ₹2,000 for a single-help who carries the victim to the hospital during the crucial golden hour (within an hour of an accident).

The publication further reported that ₹2,000 each will be provided if two persons help carry the victim for medical treatment and if more than two persons help the victims, they would be entitled to a reward of ₹5,000 which will be distributed amongst them equally.

Furthermore, the government employees and authorities representing people have also been asked to help the victims for the first time and also make it certain that the road victims reach the nearest hospital and get required medical attention.

In most cases, the onlookers avoid helping the accident victims as they fear interrogation and hassles of the court-room. Hence, this move would motivate people to step up and help save lives.

To make things simpler, the policy has a few provisions that would eliminate the hassles that could delay the rush. The identity of the 'Samaritan' will not be disclosed. However, he would be summoned to the police station to know the details but will not be subjected to any prolonged investigation. The ones cooperating with the police investigation will also be felicitated with a cash reward.

The eye-witness will only be called to appear before the court if required and the efforts will be not to bother them unnecessarily.

In 2020, Jharkhand had recorded 3,366 road accidents and 2,294 deaths. The government is of the opinion that the announcement of a cash reward would aid in serving the purpose and the victims would be assisted by commuter 'friends' to reach hospitals on time.

