With Jewar Airport, UP Set To Become First Indian State To Have 5 International Airports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar on Thursday, November 25.

With the foundation-laying ceremony, the Yogi Adityanath-led state is now on its way to having five international airports, the highest for any state in the country.



Earlier, Uttar Pradesh had only two international airports since 2012 when Varanasi got this distinction after Lucknow. The international airport at Kushinagar became operational after the Prime Minister inaugurated it last month on October 20.

In addition, work on the international airport in Ayodhya is reportedly in progress, and flights are expected to start in early 2022. The fifth international airport is to come up at Jewar in the National Capital Region (NCR), News18 reported.

Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India's and Uttar Pradesh's strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG.

Besides having eight operational airports presently, 13 airports and 7 airstrips are being developed in the state. The operational airports handling commercial flights in Uttar Pradesh are Lucknow, Kushinagar, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Hindon (Ghaziabad).



The unique distinction of Uttar Pradesh in providing unmatched air services in India is in keeping with the Government's commitment to ensure uninterrupted multi-modal connectivity on land, air, railways, and water. PM Modi's GatiShakti National Master Plan has infused a sense of urgency into the plans for infrastructure development in the state.

Largest Airport In India

After its completion, the Noida International Airport (NIA) or Jewar Airport will be the largest one in the country. It is about 72 km away from the existing Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida, and nearly 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.



It will have excellent multi-modal connectivity as it is close to the existing Yamuna Expressway (Greater Noida to Agra), close to Eastern Peripheral Expressway. It will have a link with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh, Khurja-Jewar NH 91, dedicated freight corridor, Metro Extension from Noida to NIA and proposed High-Speed Rail (Delhi-Varanasi) at the airport terminal.



Phase I of NIA will have a capacity to serve 12 million passengers a year and is scheduled to begin its operations by 2024. In each phase, the airport will expand to serve 70 million passengers by the end of phase 4, subject to passenger growth and traffic.

