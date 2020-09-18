Jammu & Kashmir: Centre Starts Work On Jal Jeevan Mission To Provide Water To Every Household

The Centre has started work on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims to provide water supply to every household in Jammu and Kashmir by December 2021.

The Public Health Engineering department in the union territory is working hard to make the scheme a success. and ensure that all households in the state benefit with the scheme. Till now, Srinagar and Budgam districts of the valley have been covered under this mission.

The main objective behind this mission is to provide water to every household by 2022. The centre has allotted ₹6,000 crores for the scheme. For Kashmir, it has allotted ₹4,000 crore to tackle the issue of water shortage in the state.

"We aim to provide water for all by 2022. We plan to take water supply to every household by December 2021, in order to achieve 100 per cent coverage of piped water supply across Jammu and Kashmir," shared Najeeb-ul- Tramboo, an executive engineer at Jal Shakti department in Srinagar, as reported by ANI.

The locals are thankful to the government for starting this scheme. Earlier, they were facing issues and used to collect water from a vehicle that used to come for supply. Now with pipelines being set up under the scheme, they are happy as water supply will reach their households directly.

