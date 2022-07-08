My Beat My Responsibility: This Unique Initiative By Jaipur Police Is Making Home A Safer Place For Older Adults

According to a report published in 2020 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 906 crimes against elderly people were reported across India. The report has put the crimes against elderly people in the spotlight as a matter of concern. Many senior citizens in India live alone at home as their children are employed outstation or for other reasons.



Per the NCRB data, a total of 19 metropolises were considered, among which Delhi topped the chart. Out of 906 crimes, 405 such cases were of theft, 108 cases reported were of forgery, 37 of moderate injury, eight of assault, seven cases of murder, five cases were reported for criminal trespass, and Delhi was the only place where four cases of rape attempt were reported.

Crime Shield

Noting down the figures, senior citizens who live alone in India are not safe from harmful crimes. To tackle the uncertain situation, Jaipur police has come up with an initiative- 'My Beat My Responsibility' which will assure that no crime against elderly people takes place in the future. Every officer under the Jaipur police administration has been assigned a beat (area of duty) to monitor and ensure that no such crimes occur. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Jaipur, IPS Richa Tomar has taken an active part in this initiative and said, "We are planning many initiatives to increase more positive interaction."

The beat in-charge officer is conducting door-to-door outreach programs to spread awareness among older adults and asked them to inform if they come across any doubtful action by anyone. Many beat in-charges have also made a WhatsApp group of members from the locality. "We're identifying older adults in Jaipur who live alone, and the beat constables are conducting a regular meeting with such older adults. We are also educating them about different types of crime, including theft, cybercrime, and others," said Tomar.

