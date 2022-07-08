All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Beat My Responsibility: This Unique Initiative By Jaipur Police Is Making Home A Safer Place For Older Adults

Picture Credit: Unsplash

Good Governance

My Beat My Responsibility: This Unique Initiative By Jaipur Police Is Making Home A Safer Place For Older Adults

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Rajasthan,  8 July 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

In 2020, according to a report by National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 906 crimes against elderly people were reported across India. The Jaipur police have now taken the initiative- ‘My Beat My Responsibility’ to make home a safe place for elderly people who live alone.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

According to a report published in 2020 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 906 crimes against elderly people were reported across India. The report has put the crimes against elderly people in the spotlight as a matter of concern. Many senior citizens in India live alone at home as their children are employed outstation or for other reasons.

Per the NCRB data, a total of 19 metropolises were considered, among which Delhi topped the chart. Out of 906 crimes, 405 such cases were of theft, 108 cases reported were of forgery, 37 of moderate injury, eight of assault, seven cases of murder, five cases were reported for criminal trespass, and Delhi was the only place where four cases of rape attempt were reported.

Crime Shield

Noting down the figures, senior citizens who live alone in India are not safe from harmful crimes. To tackle the uncertain situation, Jaipur police has come up with an initiative- 'My Beat My Responsibility' which will assure that no crime against elderly people takes place in the future. Every officer under the Jaipur police administration has been assigned a beat (area of duty) to monitor and ensure that no such crimes occur. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Jaipur, IPS Richa Tomar has taken an active part in this initiative and said, "We are planning many initiatives to increase more positive interaction."

The beat in-charge officer is conducting door-to-door outreach programs to spread awareness among older adults and asked them to inform if they come across any doubtful action by anyone. Many beat in-charges have also made a WhatsApp group of members from the locality. "We're identifying older adults in Jaipur who live alone, and the beat constables are conducting a regular meeting with such older adults. We are also educating them about different types of crime, including theft, cybercrime, and others," said Tomar.

Also Read: No Classes! Chhattisgarh Schools To Go Bagless On Saturdays, Co-Curriculum A Priority

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Jaipur Police 
My Beat My Responsibility 
Richa Tomar 
Older Adults of India 

Must Reads

Courageous Act! Andhra Youth Risks His Life To Rescue Child from 30 Feet Open Borewell
India's 1st Joint Replacement Museum Opens In Ahmedabad, Exhibits Priceless & Rarest Repository Of Joint Implants
Diarrhoea Outbreak: Over 90 People Fall Sick In Lucknow After Contaminated Water Supply, Probe Underway
This Image Showing NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Meeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Is Morphed
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X