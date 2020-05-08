AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation Each To Kin Of Gas Tragedy Victims

In the wake of the Vizag gas leak, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, May 7, announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 1 crore each to the families of the deceased in the incident.



"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the 10 deceased. I cannot bring them back to life, but will stand by their families, extend full support to them," the CM said on Thursday.

"Let the company do whatever they want to do, we are declaring ₹1 crore compensation to all the 10 bereaved families. The government will hold discussions with the company, but the families will be given ₹1 crore," he added.

The CM added that those who are on ventilators will be given ₹ 10 lakh, while patients who require hospitalisation for at least two-three days will be provided ₹ 1 lakh. Meanwhile, ₹25,000 will be given to all those who undergo primary care.

Furthermore, the CM said that all the 15,000 people residing in the five villages that were affected by the gas leak would be paid ₹ 10,000 each. As animals were also affected by the gas leak, a compensation of Rs 20,000 per animal will also be given to their owners.

At least 11 people have lost their lives after Styrene gas leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district early on Thursday. Thousands of people have been reported sick and hundreds have been admitted to hospitals.