Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Lays Foundation Of 14 New Medical Colleges

With this announcement, the government hopes that the new medical colleges would ensure a continuous supply of workforce for the health machinery in the state.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   31 May 2021 11:59 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Image Credits: ZeeNews

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, May 31, virtually laid the foundation stone for 14 new medical colleges across the state

With this announcement, the government hopes that the new teaching-medical colleges would ensure a continuous supply of workforce for the health machinery in the state. This will also help the state to stay prepared for any similar pandemics in the future.

According to the government, this is one of the major achievements considering only 10 medical colleges have been commissioned in the last 10 years.

The 16 new colleges will now be set up in Pulivendula, Paderu, Machilipatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Eluru, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalli, Penukonda, Nandyal and Adoni respectively. The estimated worth of the new projects comes nearly about ₹ 7,880 crores. Apart from setting up medical colleges, the government is also investing a total of over ₹1600 crore in rebuilding the health infrastructure in the state.

The government is also trying to revamp the existing hospitals in the state. It has also decided to encourage the private sector to participate in strengthening the system by offering free land to anybody who is ready to build a super specialty hospital with an investment of ₹100 crores in the next three years.

