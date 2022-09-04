All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indias First Night Sky Sanctuary To Be Set Up In Ladakh Within Next Three Months: Minister

Image Credit- PIB, Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

India's First 'Night Sky Sanctuary' To Be Set Up In Ladakh Within Next Three Months: Minister

Ananya Gondhi

Writer: Ananya Gondhi

Ananya Gondhi

Ananya Gondhi

Remote Intern

She is a aspiring journalist who is committed to achieving her objective. She commits to ensure high productivity by thoughtful planning, effective management, and multitasking.

See article by Ananya Gondhi

Ladakh,  4 Sep 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), and the UT administration recently signed a tripartite MoU to establish the Dark Space Reserve.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Union minister Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday (September 3) that within the next three months, Ladakh will host India's first-ever "Night Sky Sanctuary" as part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary in the union territory.

Singh also claimed that the proposed 'Dark Sky Reserve' will be finished at Hanle in the UT within three months, which will boost Astro tourism in India and make it one of the highest-located sites in the world for optical, infrared, and gamma-ray telescopes, as reported by NDTV.

Preventing The Night Sky

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), and the UT administration recently signed a tripartite MoU to establish the Dark Space Reserve.

All three parties will work together to prevent the night sky from being illuminated and polluted, which severely threatens scientific observations and the sky's natural conditions.

It should be noted that Hanle is ideally suitable for the project because it is situated in the freezing desert region of Ladakh, far from any human interference, and has dry weather conditions all year round.

Other Projects Onboard

RK Mathur, the lieutenant governor of Ladakh, spoke with minister Singh to discuss initiatives for the leather Centre, the Leh Berry, the Education Fair, and CSIR-supported Programmes.

Singh stated that the Ladakh Education Fair, which will be held annually, will have a distinctive and sizable pavilion from the Department of Science and Technology (DST). An official claimed that DST would actively participate in the appropriate topic selection, scholarships, career counselling, skills development, and apprenticeship to increase young people's employability.

A high-level delegation of scientists and representatives from the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) Chennai will visit Ladakh by the end of the year to explore the possibility of establishing a regional branch of CLRI, given it has a vibrant and varied array of animals for leather research and industry and to advance the cause of leather research.

Also Read: Co-Founder's Post On 'Interview Hacks' Receives Backlash On Social Media, Highlights Toxic Work Culture

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ananya Gondhi
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Night Sky Sanctuary 
Ladakh 
Dark Space Reserve 

Must Reads

National Green Tribunal Imposes Penalty Of Rs 3,500 Cr On Bengal For Violating Waste Management Norms
India's First 'Night Sky Sanctuary' To Be Set Up In Ladakh Within Next Three Months: Minister
Bombay HC Issues Notice To Central Govt, Bill Gates, Serum Institute, Others Over Plea On Alleged 'Covid Vaccine Death'
Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering India's Rural Community Through Online Commerce
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X