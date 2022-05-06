RRB-NTPC Exams: Indian Railways To Run 65 Special Trains For Ease Of Candidates

As many students have raised the issue of RRB-NTPC exam centres being far away from their home towns, the Indian Railways has now decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country for such candidates.

According to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways will run these special trains for the convenience of the candidates appearing for their exams on May 9 and 10.

भारतीय रेल द्वारा, 9 और 10 मई को होने वाले RRB_NTPC exam के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए देशभर में 65 से अधिक special trains चलाई जाएंगी। pic.twitter.com/GfYAjdtk0N — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 5, 2022

Most of these trains will run one day before the examinations on May 8 to help the students reach in the morning and then drop them home after their exams are over.



The officials said that the candidates will have to pay fares independently, and no concessions would be provided, Mint reported.

Special Trains To Run Across Various Cities

Some of these special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Agra Cantt.- Patna, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Jabalpur-Nanded, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agartala-Darbhanga, Veraval-Bandra, Jaipur-Indore, Jaipur-Amritsar, Kadapa-Rajmundri, Kakiknada to Kurnool, Kurnool-Mysore, Kakinada to Mysore, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Narsapur-Secunderabad, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Vijayawada-Nagarsol, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin, and Delhi-Jammu Tawi.



During this period, other special trains which will run are Old Delhi Railway Station to Jodhpur, Hatia To Vijayawada, Shalimar to Vijayawada, Narsapur to Trivandrum, Trivandrum to Chennai, Tirunelveli to Mysore, Hubli to Nanded, Mangalore to Hubli and Mysore to Eranakulam.



Recently, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT 2) 2022 exam city slip for pay levels 4 and 6 on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.



There was a lot of murmur among aspirants that they had been allotted cities in far-off areas and requested change in centres.



One candidate Tapas wrote on Twitter, "I Applied for Kolkata RRB For NTPC Exam, but they allotted my level 4, CBT 2 exam seat on May 10 in Muzaffarpur Bihar, which is 590 km away from home in different state. This is injustice for Aspirants. Respect the students' labour."

Another candidate Soubhik Biswas demanded a change in the exam centre.



"Please change the examination centre for RRB NTPC CBT 2. This is a humble request to shift the exam centre to everyone's home state," he tweeted.

Demand for shifting centres to the home town has flooded the social media sites.



The total number of candidates appearing for the examinations is 1,45,700, whereas the number of posts are 7,285. The RRB-NTPC exams were under the scanner when candidates, especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, protested on the streets alleging irregularities in the process.

