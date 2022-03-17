India Records Highest Road Accident Deaths, Govt Plans Rs 7,500 Cr Scheme To Address Issue

In the world, India records the highest number of deaths caused due to road accidents, numbering 1.5 lakh every year, the government informed the upper house on Wednesday.

The government expressed concern over fatalities due to road accidents and is planning to implement a scheme to make roads safe by reducing accident-prone and black-spot on national and state highways.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced in the Rajya Sabha during the question hour that soon, the government will implement a Rs 7,500 crore scheme with the help of the World Bank to address the issue.

He said, "We have urged the World Bank to implement this programme across the country. We will soon get cabinet approval on this scheme, which will help improve upon accident-prone and black spots on national highways and state roads," reported NDTV.

Sought Support

The minister called it unfortunate and said at least 1.5 lakh Indians lose their lives in road accidents, as many people do not die in war or COVID-19. He informed that 65 per cent of those dying every year were in the 18-45 age group.

Gadkari emphasized that India has to work on it and pitched for generating awareness, observance of rules, and improving road and automobile engineering. He sought the support of people, including NGOs, educational institutions, and others, to come forward to create awareness about road accidents.

Positive Result From Other States

The minister said that with the aid of the World Bank, the scheme had been implemented in Tamil Nadu (TN) and yielded a positive result. In TN, a 50 per cent reduction in road accidents and fatalities has been recorded.

Gadkari compared some states' data and said that states such as Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have successfully reduced road accidents by around 50 per cent. However, places such as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Nagaland accidents have increased by 47 and 40 per cent, respectively.

He said, "The record of states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra is not good and needs to improve. Overall, the country does not have a very good record," the publication quoted.

