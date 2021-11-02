All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Income Tax Department Rolls Out New Annual Info System; Users Can Give Feedback

Image Credit: Pexels

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Income Tax Department Rolls Out New Annual Info System; Users Can Give Feedback

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  2 Nov 2021 8:06 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

It has additional information related to interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On Monday, November 1, the Income Tax Department rolled out a new format for Annual Information Statement (AIS). The system provides a comprehensive view of taxpayer information and has an option to submit feedback.

It has additional information related to interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance. The new format can be accessed on www.incometax.gov.in

Until the complete operationalisation of the new AIS, Form 26AS will continue to be available on the TRACES portal, it said. The new system also provides for a simplified taxpayer information summary (TIS), which shows the aggregated value for the taxpayer for the ease of filing return, reported Moneycontrol.

Once the taxpayer submits feedback on the new system, the derived information in TIS will be automatically updated in real-time and will be used for pre-filling of return which shall be implemented in a phased manner.

Taxpayers can view the information shown in the annual information statement (AIS) and provide feedback if the information needs modification, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said. In case the ITR has already been filed in and some details have not been added in, the return may be revised to reflect the correct information as shown in TIS.

"In case there is a difference between the TDS/TCS information or the details of tax paid as displayed in Form 26AS on TRACES portal and the TDS/TCS information or the information relating to tax payment as displayed in AIS on compliance portal, the taxpayer may rely on the information displayed on TRACES portal for the purpose of filing of ITR and for other tax compliance purposes," it added.

How To Download AIS?

  • You need to log into the e-filing portal using your PAN or Aadhaar and your password
  • Go to the 'Services' section at the top and click on 'Annual Information Statement (AIS)'
  • Then, click on 'Proceed'
  • Now, click on the download button in the AIS tab
  • Select either the PDF or the JSON option and click on 'Download'
  • Click on the PDF and enter the password
  • The password will be your PAN + your date of birth
  • Once you have entered your password, you can view all your information in your AIS. You can also upload an updated AIS using the same method.

Also Read: UP: CBI Files FIR In Rs 15,000 Cr Bike Taxi Investment Fraud; Firm, Promoter Booked

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Income Tax 
Annual Information System 
Feedback 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X