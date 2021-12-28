All section
Telangana: Hyderabads New Abdul Kalam Flyover Set To Solve Owaisi-Midhai Junction Traffic Woes

Photo Credit: MinisterKTR/Twitter

The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana: Hyderabad's New Abdul Kalam Flyover Set To Solve Owaisi-Midhai Junction Traffic Woes

Telangana,  28 Dec 2021 11:02 AM GMT

The government of Telangana constructed this 1365 meters long flyover at a cost of Rs. 80 Crores. This flyover will ease traffic congestion and help provide better connectivity between the eastern part of the city and the old city.

The much-anticipated three-lane uni-directional flyover, constructed at the Owaisi-Midhai Junction in Hyderabad, was finally inauguration on Tuesday (December 28). Named after APJ Abdul Kalam, the 1365 meters long flyover has been built for an estimated expense of Rs 80 crore under the Hyderabad government's Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and other top personalities were all present during the inauguration ceremony.

The Owaisi-Midhai Junction Flyover

Later, Rama Rao also took to Twitter and shared a short video clip about the flyover and said: "A short video on the just inaugurated Owaisi-Midhai Junction flyover built under #SRDP by #GHMC. We have decided to name it after Hon'ble former president APJ Abdul Kalam Ji Folded hands".

"Small tribute a great man who worked at DRDO & also lived in the neighbourhood for over a decade," he further wrote in his tweet.

A Massive Traffic Solution

With this flyover now available, massive traffic congestions at the two busy spots of Chandrayangutta -- Midhani Junction and Owaisi Hospital Junction are set to be resolved soon. The flyover distinctively navigates the traffic going towards Owaisi Hospital Junction coming from Midhani Junction, which finishes approximately 300 meters away from the Hospital junction.

"Besides being useful for locals, the flyover will be of great use to Central government employees working in DRDO, DRDL, ASL," a GHMC engineer monitoring the project was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.

Furthermore, under this flyover, saplings have been planted and vertical gardens have also been installed on its pillars as well.

Also Read: Hyderabad Secures 128th Global Ranking In Appreciation In Housing Prices, Best In India

