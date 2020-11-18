Telangana Govt Hikes Hyderabad Sanitation Workers' Salaries By Rs 3,000 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

To appreciate the selfless and persistent efforts put on by the sanitation workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Telangana government has raised the salaries of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation workers by ₹3,000.

The sanitary public health workers and other field level staff were earlier being paid ₹14,000 but now they will be given ₹17,000 and the sanitary field assistants who were earlier being paid ₹14,500 would now be paid ₹17,500.

Notably, the increase in the salary also comes ahead of the GHMC elections which are scheduled on December 1.

"Compared to other places like Mumbai and Chennai, the severity of cases is lesser in Hyderabad. A major role was played by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation workers," said K Taraka Rama Rao, the state's Municipal Administration Minister, reported Times Now.

Rao reiterated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already raised their salaries twice in 2015 and 2017.

"The chief minister has a special affection towards the sanitation workers," he added.

He further pointed out that these workers who have been risking their lives since the lockdown deserved more than what was being provided, adding that a limited number of people were engaged in cleaning the trash generated by a large population.

"Because when 1 crore people are generating trash, 25,000 people are working hard to clean it. How much ever we do to them, it is less," he noted.

