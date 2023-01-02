All section
Hyderabad To Become Indias 1st City To Have 100% Sewage Treatment Facilities By May 2023, Know-How

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Hyderabad To Become India's 1st City To Have 100% Sewage Treatment Facilities By May 2023, Know-How

Jayali Wavhal

Telangana,  2 Jan 2023 7:53 AM GMT

The Hyderabad administration is building 31 new Sewage treatment plants (STP) with ₹3,866 crores. The city will rank top among all major cities in the nation for the treatment of sewage after the implementation of 31 STPs.

Hyderabad in Telangana would be the first city in India to have 100 per cent sewerage services by next April or May, according to KT Rama Rao, the state's Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT, and Industries. He made this statement on January 1 (Sunday) during the opening ceremony of the Kothaguda-Kondapur Flyover in the Gachibowli neighbourhood of the city.

Rao said, "Keeping the floods of October 2020 in mind, we have developed the Strategic Nala development program with around ₹1000 crores. We will finish the project by this March-April. Hyderabad will be the first city in India to have 100 per cent sewerage facilities by April-May", reported Hindustan Times.

31 STPs To Come Up

The Hyderabad administration is building 31 new Sewage treatment plants (STP) with ₹3,866 crores. The city will rank top among all major cities in the nation for the treatment of sewage after the implementation of 31 STPs.

Several areas in Hyderabad are adversely affected following heavy rainfall due to inadequate sewage facilities. This creates waterlogging issues, affecting the local residents and transport too. Hence, the city to fully treat its sewage is a significant step.

Earlier this month, to improve various areas within the Karwan constituency, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board undertook development projects totalling ₹290 crores. These projects included extending box-type drains, remodelling sewage lanes, and extending nala.

Three Phases Of The Project

In 2021, as per a report by The Hindu, 25 STPs had a treatment capacity of 772 million litres per day (MLD) at the current sewage water treatment plant. The city generated 1,650 MLD daily. The current capacity could only handle 46.78 per cent of the total amount of sewerage produced, with 53.22 per cent (878 MLD) entering aquatic bodies untreated.

Using the hybrid annuity model, the new 31 STPs will be able to process 1,260 MLD of sewage daily. The project is divided into three packages: package 1 covers eight STPs with a 402.5 MLD capacity and costs ₹1,230.21 crores; package 2 covers six STPs with a 480.5 MLD capacity and costs ₹1,355.13 crores in south of Musi (Rajendranagar and LB Nagar circles); and package 3 covers another 17 STPs with a 376.5 MLD capacity at the cost of ₹1,280.87 crores covering Hussainsagar catchment areas of Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Serilingampally circles.

Also Read: Goodbye To Differences! Hyderabad Sets Example With Funeral Facility For All Communities Within One Place

