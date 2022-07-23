All section
Caste discrimination
Hospitalisation, Death Rates Low Inspite Of Increase In COVID Cases Due To Indias Vaccination Drive

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
Hospitalisation, Death Rates Low Inspite Of Increase In COVID Cases Due To India's Vaccination Drive

India,  23 July 2022 4:05 AM GMT

Until July 19, 2022, 200.34 crore COVID vaccine jabs have been administered to citizens above the age of 12 years. Center's Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Campaign is enforced all over the nation from June 1 to July 31 to try and vaccinate those aged 60 and above with the second dose and eligible for precaution jab through a door-to-door campaign.

The coronavirus case trajectory in many states has been recording a significant increase since May this year in India. Still, hospitalisation and death rates remain low, which can be attributed to immunisation efforts across the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 22. Such "waxing and waning course of infection trajectory are not unusual for pandemics due to novel pathogens", Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health, stated in response to whether the Centre has conducted any analysis to find out the reasons for such a rise in cases.

Fighting COVID!

Furthermore, she also stated that several factors, including unexposed and immunocompromised populations, change in virus characteristics and waning immunity, usually contribute to such phenomenon.

"The current surge is associated with a lower rate of hospitalisation and deaths, which may be attributed to considerable efforts made towards COVID-19 immunisation across the country," Pawar was quoted as saying in a News18 report.

Until July 19, 2022, 200.34 crore COVID vaccine jabs have been administered to citizens above the age of 12 years. In order to reach out to the unvaccinated population, a communication strategy has also been set that is implemented by all Indian states and Union Territories (UT) to raise further awareness regarding the efficacy and safety of the COVID vaccines and address complacency, hesitancy against vaccine as well as sustain vaccine confidence, Pawar added.

Har Ghar Dastak 2.0

Center's Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Campaign is enforced all over the nation from June 1 to July 31 to try and vaccinate those aged 60 and above with the second dose and eligible for precaution jab through a door-to-door campaign.

Furthermore, the official stated that the Union Health Ministry also assists states in improving their preparedness and response capacities against Coronavirus. To better prepare India against public health emergencies, the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission was also launched with a ₹64,180 crore outlay also to enhance the capacity of tertiary, secondary and primary health care facilities and institutes.

Also Read: Karnataka, Telangana & Haryana Bag Top Spot In NITI Aayog's Innovation Index- Check Statewise Rankings

