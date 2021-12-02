Mumbai Darshan To Become Enjoyable With Hop On Hop Off AC Bus Services For Tourists

With an aim of making 'Mumbai Darshan' more joyful and comfortable for tourists, the Maharashtra government launched the HoHo (Hop on Hop Off) bus services on Tuesday, November 30.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the bus service as reported by The Times Of India.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which is looking to commence the Hop-on Hop-Off (Ho Ho) electric, air-conditioned buses, has urged the citizens to partake in designing the buses, stated accounts. @myBESTElectric #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LZr4k5s5eI — Mumbai Live (@MumbaiLiveNews) November 24, 2021

What Is It?

HoHo bus services are popular across the globe, especially in London, and let tourists travel at their own pace —giving them an opportunity to take unlimited rides in the bus and get off or board the bus at any tourist destination that falls on the route.

As per reports, the HoHo bus will start from Gateway of India and end at Juhu Chowpatty, taking in several sights along the way. With a run frequency of 30 minutes, they will be available from 9 am to 8 pm. The daily bus pass will cost Rs 250.

This electric Ac bus service will cover famous tourist spots like CSMT, Siddhivinayak Temple, Byculla Zoo / Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Nehru Science Centre/ Nehru Planetarium, Mani Bhavan, Band Stand Bandra, Juhu Garden, Juhu Chowpatty, Hanging Garden, Aquarium, Museum and Gateway of India.



