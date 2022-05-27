Himachal Govt Approves 50% Bus Fare Concession For Female Passengers

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided to provide a 50 per cent concession in fares to women passengers in Himachal Road Transport Corporation HRTC. Concerning this, an announcement was made by the Chief Minister occasion of Himachal Day on April 15.

The cabinet of Himachal Pradesh finally approved the statement. The cabinet also gets its approval favouring the HRTC term loan for Rs 160 crore to buy 360 new buses and other transport vehicles.

Beneficiaries For Women

The Himachal Road Transportation Corporation (HRTC) has decided to buy 360 new busses and new vehicles, raising a long term loan of Rs 160 crores. Regarding the beneficiaries of women, approvals were also given for providing two unrestrained gas cylinders in a year to the beneficiaries. The Himachal Pradesh cabinet also decided to grant child adoption leave for up to 12 weeks for the women employees, reported The Indian Express.

Himachal cabinet has decided to free the domestic water supply for the rural areas from May 1, which has also been included in the beneficiaries of women. To support the working of cooperative societies, especially those comprising educated youth, by providing mentoring support. The Himachal government nods to start the Yuva Sahkaar Kosh Scheme in the state.

Under the Scheme, the eligible Farmers Producers Organization for a viable project. They will be suitable for training and community mobilization support for Rs 25,000, reported Times Of India.

Cabinet Decisions

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has come up with many decisions that include the state beneficiaries and development. The cabinet has also decided to fill up 177posts of operation theatre assistants in the Health and family welfare department.

It also agreed in principle to designate Language Teachers working in Education Department as TGT (Hindi), reported Times Of India.

