The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to grant up to 12 weeks of leave for women state employees in case of child adoption on May 26. It also gave beneficiaries of a state government scheme two free gas cylinders. They have also provided Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) favourable conditions for a term loan of ₹160 crores, worth 360 new buses. Further, they guaranteed 50% concession to women travellers in HRTC buses within the state, according to officials.



Key Policy Decisions

Beginning with giving an off to women state employees for child adoption for a maximum of 12 weeks, this will be a breakthrough in family welfare schemes. It will be joining states like Karnataka, which allows up to 24 weeks of leave for women who adopt in 2020, as cited in an older News 18 article.

'Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna' will provide up to two gas cylinders for free annually to the people alongside the refill already given while setting up the gas connection for the scheme, as reported by The Print.

The cabinet has further approved a concession of 50% in ticket prices for women travellers in HRTC local buses.

Welfare Schemes For The People

Marking the 75th anniversary of Himachal Day on April 15 2022, CM Thakur announced new policy changes along similar lines in the Chamba district. In that celebration, the state had promised free domestic water supply to rural areas from May 1. This decision was approved by the cabinet yesterday. Furthermore, they have increased payment to part-time workers in the Revenue Department from ₹4100 to ₹5000, as reported by News 18.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna' has been approved to increase the nutritional level of mothers and their children. By bringing together the endeavours of the Centre, Women and Child Development Departments, Health and Family Welfare, National Health Commission and Elementary Education, the scheme will make more impact.

