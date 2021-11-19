All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres Delhi Govts Six-Point Action Plan To Clean Yamuna By 2025

Photo Credit: Unsplash and ANI

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's Delhi Govt's Six-Point Action Plan To Clean Yamuna By 2025

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  19 Nov 2021 10:29 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated the Delhi Government is constructing new sewage treatment plants and increasing the capacity of the existing ones as well as upgrading those.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on November 19 announced that the State Government has chalked out a six-point action plan to clean the Yamuna River to bathing level come February 2025.

While explaining the innovations and steps to be taken to clean the Yamuna, Kejriwal revealed that the Government is planning to set up new sewage treatment plants and also upgrade and increase the capacity of the existing ones as well.

How It Will Help?

"This will increase our sewage treatment capacity from around 600 million gallons of waste water a day to 750 MGD-800 MGD," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

The Delhi CM then went on to add how the wastewater from four main drains falling into Yamuna — Badshahpur, Ghazipur, Najafgarh, and Supplementary — is also being treated in-situ.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also stated that the Delhi Government will close down all the industries which are discharging industrial waste into the Yamuna. Wastewater in "jhuggi jhopri" clusters flows into the Yamuna through storm water drains. These will now be linked to the sewer network as well. Last week, Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar said all households in areas having a sewer system will be connected to the network by June 2022 to prevent the discharge of wastewater into nearby drains and the Yamuna river.

Furthermore, the Government will be providing household connections in parts that have a sewer network. Previously, all consumers had to get their connection themselves. The national capital has also started rehabilitation and de-silting of the sewer network.

Delhi Contributes To 80% Of Pollution Load In Yamuna River

A report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) pointed out that while the Yamuna's 22 km stretch in Delhi is barely 2 per cent of the length of the total river basin, it contributes over 80 per cent of the total pollution load in the entire river. It added that though the national capital has 17 Sewage Treatment Plants, which together add up to 40 per cent of the total installed sewage treatment capacity in India, these facilities remain grossly underutilised.

Even though Delhi has already spent over 1,500 crore for cleaning the river, the pollution load has only increased, it said. The report added that an analysis of the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) of the river indicates that nothing has changed in terms of pollution load. The load has gone up from about 129 tonnes per day in 1982-83 to over 261 tonnes per day in 2019, it said.


Also Read: Punjab To Drop All Cases Against Farmers In Connection With Protest Against Farm Laws, Stubble Burning

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Yamuna 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Delhi pollution 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X