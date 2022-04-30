All section
Ayushman Bharat Diwas: Heres All You Need To Know About PM-Jan Arogya Yojana, CAPF Scheme

Image Credit: ANI (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Ayushman Bharat Diwas: Here's All You Need To Know About PM-Jan Arogya Yojana, CAPF Scheme

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  30 April 2022 5:58 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-30T11:51:26+05:30

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The PM-JAY is the biggest health assurance scheme worldwide, covering more than 10 crores of underprivileged/ vulnerable families. While the new 'Ayushman CAPF' works toward personnel and dependents of the Central Armed Police Forces.

The nation observes April 30 as Ayushman Bharat Diwas, and the day marks the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. The scheme delivers healthcare benefits to millions of Indian citizens all over the country who do not have the financial ability to afford proper medical facilities.

What Is Ayushman Bharat?

The Ayushman Bharat scheme delivers nearly 50 crore beneficiaries with medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation every year. However, the core part of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme is the Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which was officially launched in 2018.

All You Need To Know About PM-JAY!

The PM Jan Arogya Yojana is the biggest health assurance scheme around the world, covering more than 10 crore underprivileged and vulnerable families. All these families form the bottom 40 per cent of India's total population.

The scheme supplies a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per member each year for tertiary and secondary hospitalisation, with all pre-existing conditions being covered from the day under the scheme. COVID is also one of the ones covered under the PM-JAY initiative.

Furthermore, the PM-JAY scheme provides cashless hospitalisation and covers 15 days of post-hospitalisation costs and up to 3 days of pre-hospitalisation treatment expenses too. The scheme is also mobile across the nation, meaning that beneficiaries can receive cashless benefits from empanelled private or public healthcare facilities all over the country.

The Union government fully funds the PM-JAY scheme, and the cost of implementation is shared between the Centre and the states. According to the official website, over 3.11 crore hospital admissions have taken place under the scheme to date.

Last year, the government also launched the Ayushman Bharat CAPF scheme to provide cashless healthcare benefits to CAPF personnel from all seven forces- BSF, CISF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, ITBP NSG and SSB.

Ayushman CAPF!

Another one of these initiatives is the 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme, which works toward personnel and dependents of the Central Armed Police Forces and will allow their family members to avail cashless treatment at 24,000 empanelled hospitals across the country. The scheme is a joint initiative of the ministry of home affairs, the National Health Authority (NHA) and the ministry of health and family welfare.

The NHA was set up to provide seamless services to the beneficiaries of CAPF with the help of a suitable machine with a unique toll-free helpline number 14588 to point out complaints and as a tool for the prevention and detection of fraud.

