Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Orders To Set Up 22 Fast-Track Courts For POCSO, Rape Cases
January 8th, 2020 / 8:28 AM / Updated 1 hours ago
Image Credits: Amar Ujala
In a welcome step, newly elected Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, January 6, ordered to set up 22 fast-track special courts for the trial of immediate hearing of pending rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases.
“Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the formation of 22 Fast track Special Courts for faster disposal of rape cases and cases under POCSO Act,” the Office of the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi on Monday.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमंत सोरेन ने बलात्कार और पोस्को एक्ट (POSCO Act) के लम्बित मामलों पर त्वरित सुनवाई और जल्द से जल्द निष्पादन के लिए राज्य में 22 फास्ट ट्रैक विशेष न्यायालय की प्रशासनिक स्थापना करने और उसके लिए पदों के सृजन का फैसला लिया है।
— Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 6, 2020
In the decision taken at a cabinet meeting, the CM also ordered the creation of necessary posts for judicial officers in the special courts in every district. The CM also approved 154 additional posts for these courts.
“Approval has also been given for the formation of 22 posts for District and Additional Sessions Judge. In addition to that, 7 posts in each of these 22 courts would be created under Class III and Class IV for operations. The total number of posts will be 154 under the non-gazetted category,” tweeted the Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand.
संचालन के लिए जिला एवं अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश के 22 पद और उसके संचालन के लिए प्रत्येक न्यायालय में वर्ग 3 और वर्ग 4 के 7-7 पद अर्थात कुल 154 अराजपत्रित पदों के सृजन की भी स्वीकृति दी गई है।
— Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 6, 2020
In September last year, the Union government had proposed to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts for speedy trial of over 1.66 lakh pending cases of crime against women and children. As per the Supreme Court’s direction, 389 courts will exclusively handle cases under POCSO. The remaining courts will deal with either rape or both rape and POCSO cases.
