Caste discrimination
Haryana Bags Top Spot In Citizen-Centric Governance Index 2021

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Pixabay

Good Governance
Haryana Bags Top Spot In Citizen-Centric Governance Index 2021

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Haryana,  27 Dec 2021 9:57 AM GMT

It has topped the list of states in the Group-A category, clinching a score of 0.914 in the citizen-centric governance model and its related indicators. Meanwhile, Rajasthan made it to the top in the Group-B category.

Haryana has emerged as the winner in the 'Citizen-Centric Governance Sector Ranking 2021'. It has topped the list of states in the Group-A category, clinching a score of 0.914 in the citizen-centric governance model and its related indicators.

The indicators primarily comprise of parameters such as the Right To Service Act, grievance redressal mechanism, and the progress made by states in providing relevant services online, as per Hindustan Times.

'People Can Avail Benefits'

Explaining the metric, a government spokesperson told the media persons that Haryana had been spearheading IT-driven initiatives according to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's vision. He said that digital initiatives give a boost to the e-governance model while yielding positive results.

"Now, people can avail the benefits of government schemes from the comfort of their homes with one click. In Haryana, a system has been developed under which people do not have to make frequent visits to headquarters or to district offices to get their work done. Now, people can take advantage of all the government schemes at nearest community service centres in their villages or online," he added.

GGI 2021

Rajasthan made it to the top in the Group-B category. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand and Delhi were leading in the North East and Union Territory category respectively. The ranking was part of the 10 sectors analysed under the Good Governance Index 2021.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa topped the composite rank score covering 10 sectors. Gujarat registered 12.3 per cent increase and Goa registered 24.7 per cent increase over GGI 2019 indicators.

The Index was prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 25.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Dharam Sansad: FIR Against Hindu Religious Leader For Remarks On Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi

