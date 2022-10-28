All section
Caste discrimination
Haryana Police Identifies Nearly 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused For Cybercrimes, Maximum In Gurugram

Image Credit- Unsplash, Pixabay

Good Governance
Haryana,  28 Oct 2022 9:42 AM GMT

The details of these contacts have been forwarded to the field units, so they may be blocked by uploading them to the CyberSafe portal run by the Home Ministry's India Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

Nearly 28,000 mobile phone numbers that are being used fraudulently to commit cybercrimes have been identified and will be blocked shortly, said a senior Haryana Police official on Thursday (October 27). The 27,824 numbers were located using the cybercrime helpline 1930 and the online complaint portal cybercrime.gov.in, said OP Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (Crime).

The details of these contacts have been forwarded to the field units, so they may be blocked by uploading them to the CyberSafe portal run by the Home Ministry's India Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, said, Singh.

Maximum Cases In Gurugram (7,142)

According to the ADG, the maximum number of cases have been recorded in Gurugram at 7,142, followed by Faridabad at 3,896. Other districts with the maximum number of mobile numbers used for committing cybercrimes were Panchkula at 1,420, Sonipat at 1,408, Rohtak at 1,045, Hisar at 1,228 and Ambala at 1,101.

The official urged all district nodal officers for cybercrimes to upload phone numbers being used fraudulently to commit cybercrimes on the CyberSafe portal, reported NDTV.

He said that the field units have also been called upon "to carry out IMEI linkage analysis through the mobile handset being used to operate these numbers, find out other mobile numbers being used by the handset and upload these numbers on CyberSafe for their blocking by the Department of Telecommunications".

Over 47,000 Complaints Reported Till September

Until September of this year, the helpline number 1930, 29 cyber police stations, and 309 cyber desks at territorial police stations around the state received almost 47,000 reports of cybercrimes.

The senior official said that the police have also recovered and returned over ₹15 crores of swindled money to the victims. Further, October is being observed as National Cyber Security month.

From October 1-25, the state police organised 2,526 mass engagement campaigns attracting 19.7 lakh people. They spread awareness about cybersecurity tips like keeping software updated, reporting cyber frauds and harassment, recognising and reporting phishing, using strong passwords and using multi-factor authentication.

Also Read: For Better Cause! This Kerala Man Donated Land To Kochi Corporation For Healthcare Centre, Road

Haryana Police 
Cybercrimes 
Cybersecurity 
Gurugram 

