Haryana Plans Modern Libraries In Rural Areas With Computers, Exam Guides

The Haryana government on Sunday, August 9 said that it will set up modern libraries for students residing in rural areas to prevent migration to cities for opportunities if panchayats provide some land for the purpose.

According to NDTV, the state government aims at ensuring students from villages don't have to travel to the urban areas for competitive exams and to fulfil the educational requirements the government has planned to open libraries.

All village panchayats have been asked to provide a room or two in their respective villages for the construction of a library by the state government, said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

"The state government will build a modern library at its own expense. The students in the rural areas can immensely benefit from these libraries," he said.

Such libraries would be equipped with computers for online education of students and all books related to competitive exams.



The Deputy Chief Minister said that such a project had been needed for a long time for better education standards in rural areas and that he had been pushing for it since he became an MP.



"In the education sector, we need to make full use of technology and the government is doing continuous work in this direction. The state government is taking steps in constructing Sanskriti model schools in each block on the pattern of central government model schools and to make primary schools bag free," he added.

