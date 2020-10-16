Haryana Launches Mobile Water Testing Labs Under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Haryana government has launched a mobile water testing laboratory van, fully equipped with a multi-parameter system to maintain water quality in the state.

The mobile testing van has a system which contains analysers, sensor, probes and instruments that can assess water quality. The quality of water in Haryana is mainly affected by constituents like total dissolved solids (TDS), fluoride, nitrate, iron and alkalinity.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water to rural households by 2024, the emphasis has been given on maintaining the water quality surveillance.

With the immediate need for water testing, the government of Haryana has come up with a novel approach for launching the mobile water testing laboratory van to maintain water quality.

This mobile water testing lab is GPS-enabled for location tracking. "The analysed sample data of water can be transmitted to a centralised Public Health Engineering Department server via GPRS/3G connectivity with power backup." reported The Times Of India.

The LED display unit in the mobile lab gives an instant display of the results immediately after analysis. The lab is capable of measuring different water quality parameters like pH, alkalinity, TDS, hardness, residual chlorine, zinc, nitrate, fluoride, turbidity and micro-biological test of water samples.

It will help in identifying the water quality problem on the spot at a site, the statement said. The mobile testing van will be stationed at State Water Testing Laboratory, Karnal, and its area of operation will be throughout Haryana.

The van has been designed in a unique manner and it has been fitted with the latest technologies and top-class features which will ensure maintenance and checking of water quality. It will aid in quick on-the-spot identification of the water quality problem.

Apart from providing access to water testing facilities in the remotest areas of the state, the mobile lab would be highly helpful in case of the outbreak of water-borne disease.

