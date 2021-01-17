Haryana Launches Chandigarh-Hisar Air Taxi Service

Under the UDAN scheme of the Central Government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated air taxi services from Chandigarh to Hisar on Thursday.

Launched by the Government of India in 2017, UDAN Scheme (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) is a regional airport development and "Regional Connectivity Scheme" (RCS) that works towards providing affordable air travel to the common people across the nation. Also, it aims at boosting inclusive national economic development, job growth and air transport infrastructure development of all regions and states of India.

The inauguration of the new route marked the operationalisation of 54th airport under the UDAN scheme. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation statement, till now, 307 routes and 54 airports including 5 heliports and 2 Water Aerodromes have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme.

As reported by NDTV, the Chief Minister said, "For the first time in the country, a small aircraft in the form of an air taxi is being used for services."

He also informed that air services from Hisar to Dehradun would start on January 18, in the second phase. At the same time, two more routes from Chandigarh to Dehradun and Hisar to Dharamshala will be added starting from January 23, in the third phase. Apart from this, the company is also planning to include Shimla and Kullu routes.



The air taxi would reduce the travel time between Hisar to Chandigarh from 4.50 hours to a comfortable 45 minutes.

