Caste discrimination
To Support Capacity Development, Haryana Will Soon Come Up With Training Institute For Drone Pilots

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Pixabay

Good Governance
To Support Capacity Development, Haryana Will Soon Come Up With Training Institute For Drone Pilots

Haryana,  15 April 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was apprised that Haryana was the first state to create a separate corporation to faster the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) driven governance application.

In a bid to support capacity development, Haryana will soon get an institute to train drone pilots under the aegis of Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (Driishya).

The decision of establishing the institute was taken during Driishya's second board of directors meeting which was chaired by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, April 14. The institute is expected to cater to various training needs of personnel of Driishya as well as other organisations.

Khattar was apprised that Haryana was the first state to create a separate corporation to faster the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) driven governance application, The Times of India reported.

Drones To Stop Illegal Encroachments

"This is a unique beginning in the state. With the help of drones, illegal encroachments can also be controlled, along with detecting expansion of area. Earlier, manual surveys were conducted at regular intervals, which were costly, time-consuming and required more human power," said Khattar.

Directing the officers concerned to ensure quick disposal of various types of surveys and imaging work, Khattar stated that besides the revenue department, the use of drones should also be ensured in other departments, including urban local bodies, power, disaster management, mining, forest, traffic, town and country planning, and agriculture, as it would help in mapping, land records, disaster management and emergency services, development planning in the urban areas.

Further, the CM was apprised about the procurement of drones in various categories and different sensors. It was said on account of an embargo on the import of drones from abroad, there has been a delay in procurement.

Also Read: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Announces Resignation Amid Uproar Over Contractor's Death



