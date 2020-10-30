Haryana Health Department Reduces Cost Of RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Tests

The Haryana health department has further reduced the cost of Reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests from ₹1,200 to ₹900, confirmed the senior state official on Thursday.

The testing cost of rapid antigen test has also been brought down from ₹650 to ₹500. With the reduced prices, it is expected that the testing would increase in the state. On Thursday, the state health department directed the private labs to not charge more than the new prices.

The private labs said that the increase in testing volume would cover up for the remaining costs.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise daily, the district health officials said that testing can be increased with the affordability that comes with the revised costs.



Rajeev Arora, the additional chief secretary of the state health department said that the decision has been taken after consultation with the private labs.

"The rates of the RT-PCR kits are declining. Our officials are keeping watch on the cost and immediately taking action when appropriate. Even the cost of consumables is included in the testing slab," said Arora as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said that the testing might increase due to affordability.

