Haryana Govt To Provide Rs 5,000 As COVID Relief To BPL Families

The Haryana government has declared that families living below the poverty line (BPL) will receive Rs 5,000 as compensation for the effects that COVID has had on their livelihoods.

मुख्यमंत्री ने डिजिटल प्रेस वार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए घोषणा की कि हरियाणा सरकार प्रदेश के निजी अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन या आई.सी.यू. बेड पर उपचाराधीन बी.पी.एल. परिवारों के कोरोना मरीजों के लिए प्रतिदिन प्रति मरीज 5,000 रुपये (अधिकतम 7 दिन) यानी 35,000 रुपये की सहायता देगी। — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) May 5, 2021

Anil Vij, the state's home minister, said told ANI, "It has been decided to provide ₹5,000 to the families below the poverty line as their livelihood has been affected due to Covid-19. They are facing a lot of difficulties."

It has been decided to provide Rs 5000 to the families below the poverty line as their livelihood has stopped and they have to stay in isolation amid COVID. So they were facing a lot of difficulties: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/AYV4XMVGaY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

He also mentioned the 'Surakshit Haryana' epidemic alert, which was issued for a week in the state from May 10 to May 17. He said that restrictions were added to the first lockdown's regulations and that they would continue. "Even for weddings and funerals, gatherings of more than 11 people are forbidden. There will be no procession.", he told ANI.

On May 10, Haryana extended lockdown by another week, in order to contain the COVID outbreak. As of May 11, Haryana has 1,13,232 active Covid-19 cases and 5,766 deaths. Last week after MK Satlin took oath, he announced a host of measures to check tackle the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. These measures ranged from announcing direct cash support, free treatment for Covid-19 at private hospitals, to free bus travel for women and a cut in price of milk. The government has announced it will provide Rs 4,000 to each ration cardholder to help them with their livelihood.

